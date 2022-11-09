 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Galaxy Cloud Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in September 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 10.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2022 down 571.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 down 152.48% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 16.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and 3.56% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.70 10.09 10.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.70 10.09 10.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.88 5.54 3.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.22 3.24 2.04
Depreciation 0.55 0.60 0.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.14 5.15 3.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.09 -4.44 0.23
Other Income 2.79 4.25 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.29 -0.20 0.48
Interest 0.19 0.22 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.48 -0.42 0.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.48 -0.42 0.31
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.48 -0.42 0.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.48 -0.42 0.31
Equity Share Capital 44.94 44.94 44.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.09 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.09 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.09 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.09 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Cloud #Galaxy Cloud Kitchens #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.