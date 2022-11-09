Galaxy Cloud Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in September 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 10.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2022 down 571.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 down 152.48% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 16.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and 3.56% over the last 12 months.