    Galaxy Cloud Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in September 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 10.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2022 down 571.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 down 152.48% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

    Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 16.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and 3.56% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.7010.0910.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.7010.0910.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.885.543.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.223.242.04
    Depreciation0.550.600.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.145.153.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.09-4.440.23
    Other Income2.794.250.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.29-0.200.48
    Interest0.190.220.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.48-0.420.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.48-0.420.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.48-0.420.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.48-0.420.31
    Equity Share Capital44.9444.9444.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.090.07
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.090.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.090.07
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.090.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
