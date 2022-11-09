Galaxy Cloud Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in September 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 10.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2022 down 571.78% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 down 152.48% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.
Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 16.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and 3.56% over the last 12 months.
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.70
|10.09
|10.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.70
|10.09
|10.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.88
|5.54
|3.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.22
|3.24
|2.04
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.60
|0.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.14
|5.15
|3.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.09
|-4.44
|0.23
|Other Income
|2.79
|4.25
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-0.20
|0.48
|Interest
|0.19
|0.22
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-0.42
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.48
|-0.42
|0.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.48
|-0.42
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.48
|-0.42
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|44.94
|44.94
|44.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.09
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.09
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.09
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.09
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited