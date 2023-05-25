English
    Galaxy Cloud Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, down 43.62% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in March 2023 down 43.62% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 3760.9% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 151.96% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

    Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 12.80 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.55% returns over the last 6 months and -27.89% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.256.089.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.256.089.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.213.045.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.532.052.66
    Depreciation1.100.480.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.262.034.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.86-1.52-3.52
    Other Income0.230.423.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.63-1.100.03
    Interest0.510.150.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.14-1.25-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.14-1.25-0.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.14-1.25-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-3.70----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.85-1.25-0.15
    Equity Share Capital44.9444.9444.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.30-0.26-0.03
    Diluted EPS-1.30-0.26-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.30-0.26-0.03
    Diluted EPS-1.30-0.26-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am