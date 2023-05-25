Galaxy Cloud Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, down 43.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in March 2023 down 43.62% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 3760.9% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 151.96% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 12.80 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.55% returns over the last 6 months and -27.89% over the last 12 months.