Galaxy Cloud Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, down 43.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in March 2023 down 43.62% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 3760.9% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 151.96% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.
Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 12.80 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.55% returns over the last 6 months and -27.89% over the last 12 months.
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.25
|6.08
|9.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.25
|6.08
|9.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.21
|3.04
|5.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|2.05
|2.66
|Depreciation
|1.10
|0.48
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.26
|2.03
|4.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-1.52
|-3.52
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.42
|3.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-1.10
|0.03
|Interest
|0.51
|0.15
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.14
|-1.25
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.14
|-1.25
|-0.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.14
|-1.25
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-3.70
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.85
|-1.25
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|44.94
|44.94
|44.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-0.26
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-0.26
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-0.26
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-0.26
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited