 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Galaxy Cloud Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore, down 3.08% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore in March 2022 down 3.08% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 127.87% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 down 43.02% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.

Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 16.00 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.90% returns over the last 6 months and -0.31% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.32 12.74 9.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.32 12.74 9.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.15 6.31 3.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.66 2.98 1.60
Depreciation 0.99 0.95 0.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.05 4.17 3.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.52 -1.67 0.46
Other Income 3.55 2.33 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.65 0.82
Interest 0.18 0.24 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 0.42 0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 0.42 0.54
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 0.42 0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 0.42 0.54
Equity Share Capital 44.94 44.94 44.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.09 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.09 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.09 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.09 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Cloud #Galaxy Cloud Kitchens #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: May 13, 2022 12:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.