Galaxy Cloud Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore, down 3.08% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore in March 2022 down 3.08% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 127.87% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 down 43.02% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.
Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 16.00 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.90% returns over the last 6 months and -0.31% over the last 12 months.
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.32
|12.74
|9.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.32
|12.74
|9.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.15
|6.31
|3.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.66
|2.98
|1.60
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.95
|0.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.05
|4.17
|3.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.52
|-1.67
|0.46
|Other Income
|3.55
|2.33
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.65
|0.82
|Interest
|0.18
|0.24
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.42
|0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.42
|0.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.42
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.42
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|44.94
|44.94
|44.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.09
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.09
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.09
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.09
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
