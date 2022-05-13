Galaxy Cloud Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore, down 3.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore in March 2022 down 3.08% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 127.87% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 down 43.02% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.

Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 16.00 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.90% returns over the last 6 months and -0.31% over the last 12 months.