Galaxy Cloud Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore, down 25.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore in March 2020 down 25.78% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2020 up 6.84% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2020 up 36.16% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2019.
Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 18.90 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.78
|19.39
|17.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.78
|19.39
|17.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.77
|11.45
|10.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.98
|3.93
|4.14
|Depreciation
|1.49
|1.52
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.56
|5.80
|8.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.02
|-3.30
|-5.96
|Other Income
|1.44
|1.03
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.58
|-2.27
|-5.52
|Interest
|0.59
|0.60
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.16
|-2.87
|-5.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.16
|-2.87
|-5.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.16
|-2.87
|-5.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.16
|-2.87
|-5.54
|Equity Share Capital
|41.52
|41.14
|38.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.71
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.71
|-1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.71
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.71
|-1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am