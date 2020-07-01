Galaxy Cloud Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore, down 25.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore in March 2020 down 25.78% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2020 up 6.84% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2020 up 36.16% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2019.

Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 18.90 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)