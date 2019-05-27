Galaxy Cloud Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore in March 2019 up 2.04% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2019 up 14.57% from Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2019 up 22.19% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2018.

Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 32.50 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 15.45% returns over the last 6 months and 15.66% over the last 12 months.