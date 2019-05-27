Galaxy Cloud Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore in March 2019 up 2.04% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2019 up 14.57% from Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2019 up 22.19% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2018.
Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 32.50 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 15.45% returns over the last 6 months and 15.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.22
|20.50
|16.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.22
|20.50
|16.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.32
|12.80
|11.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.14
|3.93
|2.62
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.24
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.04
|7.87
|9.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.96
|-4.35
|-7.23
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.41
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.52
|-3.94
|-6.48
|Interest
|0.02
|0.12
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.54
|-4.05
|-6.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.54
|-4.05
|-6.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.54
|-4.05
|-6.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.54
|-4.05
|-6.49
|Equity Share Capital
|38.58
|27.38
|25.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-1.49
|-3.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-1.49
|-3.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-1.49
|-3.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-1.49
|-3.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited