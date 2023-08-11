English
    Galaxy Cloud Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, down 66.12% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in June 2023 down 66.12% from Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2023 down 479.76% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2023 down 435% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 11.95 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.24% returns over the last 6 months and 16.02% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.425.2510.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.425.2510.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.083.215.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.930.533.24
    Depreciation0.791.100.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.782.265.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.16-1.86-4.44
    Other Income0.020.234.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.13-1.63-0.20
    Interest0.290.510.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.42-2.14-0.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.42-2.14-0.42
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.42-2.14-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---3.70--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.42-5.85-0.42
    Equity Share Capital44.9444.9444.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-1.30-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.54-1.30-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-1.30-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.54-1.30-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 09:00 am

