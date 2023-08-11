Galaxy Cloud Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, down 66.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in June 2023 down 66.12% from Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2023 down 479.76% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2023 down 435% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 11.95 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.24% returns over the last 6 months and 16.02% over the last 12 months.