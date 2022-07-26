Galaxy Cloud Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore in June 2022 up 20.63% from Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 231.62% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 72.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 11.15 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -59.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.