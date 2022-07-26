 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Galaxy Cloud Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore in June 2022 up 20.63% from Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 231.62% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 72.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 11.15 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -59.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.09 9.32 8.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.09 9.32 8.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.54 5.15 3.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.24 2.66 2.09
Depreciation 0.60 0.99 0.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.15 4.05 3.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.44 -3.52 -1.32
Other Income 4.25 3.55 1.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 0.03 0.51
Interest 0.22 0.18 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.42 -0.15 0.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.42 -0.15 0.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 -0.15 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 -0.15 0.32
Equity Share Capital 44.94 44.94 44.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.03 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.03 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.03 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.03 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
