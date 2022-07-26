Galaxy Cloud Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore in June 2022 up 20.63% from Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022 down 231.62% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 72.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.
Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 11.15 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -59.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.09
|9.32
|8.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.09
|9.32
|8.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.54
|5.15
|3.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.24
|2.66
|2.09
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.99
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.15
|4.05
|3.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.44
|-3.52
|-1.32
|Other Income
|4.25
|3.55
|1.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.03
|0.51
|Interest
|0.22
|0.18
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.15
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|-0.15
|0.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|-0.15
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|-0.15
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|44.94
|44.94
|44.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.03
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.03
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.03
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.03
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited