 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Galaxy Cloud Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, down 52.29% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in December 2022 down 52.29% from Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 400.77% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 138.75% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021. Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 16.85 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.12% returns over the last 6 months and -39.50% over the last 12 months.
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.0810.7012.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.0810.7012.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.045.886.31
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.053.222.98
Depreciation0.480.550.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.035.144.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.52-4.09-1.67
Other Income0.422.792.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.10-1.290.65
Interest0.150.190.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.25-1.480.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.25-1.480.42
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.25-1.480.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.25-1.480.42
Equity Share Capital44.9444.9444.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.26-0.310.09
Diluted EPS-0.26-0.310.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.26-0.310.09
Diluted EPS-0.26-0.310.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Cloud #Galaxy Cloud Kitchens #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jan 23, 2023 07:22 pm