    Galaxy Cloud Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, down 52.29% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in December 2022 down 52.29% from Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 400.77% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 138.75% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 16.85 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.12% returns over the last 6 months and -39.50% over the last 12 months.
    Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.0810.7012.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.0810.7012.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.045.886.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.053.222.98
    Depreciation0.480.550.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.035.144.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.52-4.09-1.67
    Other Income0.422.792.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.10-1.290.65
    Interest0.150.190.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.25-1.480.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.25-1.480.42
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.25-1.480.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.25-1.480.42
    Equity Share Capital44.9444.9444.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.310.09
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.310.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.310.09
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.310.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited