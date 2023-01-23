Galaxy Cloud Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, down 52.29% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.08 10.70 12.74 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.08 10.70 12.74 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.04 5.88 6.31 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.05 3.22 2.98 Depreciation 0.48 0.55 0.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.03 5.14 4.17 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.52 -4.09 -1.67 Other Income 0.42 2.79 2.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.10 -1.29 0.65 Interest 0.15 0.19 0.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.25 -1.48 0.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.25 -1.48 0.42 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.25 -1.48 0.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.25 -1.48 0.42 Equity Share Capital 44.94 44.94 44.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.26 -0.31 0.09 Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.31 0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.26 -0.31 0.09 Diluted EPS -0.26 -0.31 0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited