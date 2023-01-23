Galaxy Cloud Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, down 52.29% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Cloud Kitchens are:Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in December 2022 down 52.29% from Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 400.77% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 138.75% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
|Galaxy Cloud shares closed at 16.85 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.12% returns over the last 6 months and -39.50% over the last 12 months.
|Galaxy Cloud Kitchens
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.08
|10.70
|12.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.08
|10.70
|12.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.04
|5.88
|6.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.05
|3.22
|2.98
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.55
|0.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.03
|5.14
|4.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.52
|-4.09
|-1.67
|Other Income
|0.42
|2.79
|2.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-1.29
|0.65
|Interest
|0.15
|0.19
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-1.48
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|-1.48
|0.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.25
|-1.48
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.25
|-1.48
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|44.94
|44.94
|44.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.31
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.31
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.31
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.31
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited