Galaxy Bearings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.81 crore, up 23.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.81 crore in September 2022 up 23.62% from Rs. 24.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2022 up 34.71% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 up 26.43% from Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2021.

Galaxy Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 13.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.88 in September 2021.

Galaxy Bearings shares closed at 1,050.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 139.17% returns over the last 6 months and 176.37% over the last 12 months.