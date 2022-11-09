English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Galaxy Bearings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.81 crore, up 23.62% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.81 crore in September 2022 up 23.62% from Rs. 24.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in September 2022 up 34.71% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 up 26.43% from Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2021.

    Galaxy Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 13.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.88 in September 2021.

    Close

    Galaxy Bearings shares closed at 1,050.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 139.17% returns over the last 6 months and 176.37% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.8117.8924.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.8117.8924.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.4011.1313.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.75-4.59-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.411.271.20
    Depreciation0.420.410.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.317.785.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.511.894.05
    Other Income1.05-0.080.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.561.814.29
    Interest0.010.050.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.551.754.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.551.754.24
    Tax1.320.491.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.231.263.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.231.263.14
    Equity Share Capital3.183.183.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.313.979.88
    Diluted EPS13.313.979.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.313.979.88
    Diluted EPS13.313.979.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Bearings #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am