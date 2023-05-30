Galaxy Bearings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore, up 25.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore in March 2023 up 25.15% from Rs. 34.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2023 up 28.71% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2022.

Galaxy Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 18.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.42 in March 2022.

Galaxy Bearings shares closed at 1,196.05 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.10% returns over the last 6 months and 134.50% over the last 12 months.