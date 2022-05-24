 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Galaxy Bearings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.38 crore, up 116.41% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.38 crore in March 2022 up 116.41% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2022 up 127.13% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2022 up 101.77% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2021.

Galaxy Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.35 in March 2021.

Galaxy Bearings shares closed at 487.05 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 115.56% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.38 27.62 15.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.38 27.62 15.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.07 13.95 12.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 0.26 -6.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.34 1.24 1.07
Depreciation 0.47 0.46 0.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.06 7.75 6.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.51 3.96 2.84
Other Income 0.86 0.26 -0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.37 4.22 2.83
Interest 0.12 0.10 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.25 4.12 2.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.25 4.12 2.76
Tax 1.66 0.95 0.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.59 3.18 2.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.59 3.18 2.02
Equity Share Capital 3.18 3.18 3.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.42 9.99 6.35
Diluted EPS 14.42 9.99 6.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.42 9.99 6.35
Diluted EPS 14.42 9.99 6.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:51 am
