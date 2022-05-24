Galaxy Bearings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.38 crore, up 116.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.38 crore in March 2022 up 116.41% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2022 up 127.13% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2022 up 101.77% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2021.

Galaxy Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.35 in March 2021.

Galaxy Bearings shares closed at 487.05 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 115.56% over the last 12 months.