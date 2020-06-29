Galaxy Bearings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore, down 55.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.09 crore in March 2020 down 55.94% from Rs. 22.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2020 up 28.19% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2020 down 6.57% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2019.

Galaxy Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 7.44 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.68 in March 2019.

Galaxy Bearings shares closed at 160.10 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 24.74% returns over the last 6 months and -5.01% over the last 12 months.