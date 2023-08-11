Galaxy Bearings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore, up 61.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore in June 2023 up 61.76% from Rs. 17.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2023 up 176.05% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2023 up 124.32% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022.

Galaxy Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 10.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2022.

Galaxy Bearings shares closed at 1,639.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.26% returns over the last 6 months and 92.95% over the last 12 months.