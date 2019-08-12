Galaxy Bearings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.22 crore, down 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.22 crore in June 2019 down 17.81% from Rs. 14.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 65.57% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2019 down 40.4% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2018.

Galaxy Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2018.

Galaxy Bearings shares closed at 176.90 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 93.23% returns over the last 6 months and 80.51% over the last 12 months.