    Galaxy Bearings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, down 2.39% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in December 2022 down 2.39% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2022 up 43.14% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2022 up 35.47% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2021.

    Galaxy Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.9630.8127.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.9630.8127.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1415.4013.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.770.750.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.651.411.24
    Depreciation0.450.420.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.438.317.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.514.513.96
    Other Income1.381.050.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.895.564.22
    Interest0.050.010.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.845.554.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.845.554.12
    Tax1.291.320.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.554.233.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.554.233.18
    Equity Share Capital3.183.183.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3013.319.99
    Diluted EPS14.3013.319.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3013.319.99
    Diluted EPS14.3013.319.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
