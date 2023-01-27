Galaxy Bearings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, down 2.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in December 2022 down 2.39% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2022 up 43.14% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2022 up 35.47% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2021.

Galaxy Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.99 in December 2021.

