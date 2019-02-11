Galaxy Bearings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore in December 2018 up 6.31% from Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2018 up 114.33% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2018 up 83.33% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2017.

Galaxy Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.83 in December 2017.

Galaxy Bearings shares closed at 87.20 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.30% returns over the last 6 months and 111.91% over the last 12 months.