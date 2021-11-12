Galaxy Agrico Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, up 71.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in September 2021 up 71.97% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021 up 58.8% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021 up 7.41% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2020.

Galaxy Agrico EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2020.

Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 13.31 on November 04, 2021 (BSE)