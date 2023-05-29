Galaxy Agrico Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 12.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 12.29% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 326.52% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 28.03 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.30% returns over the last 6 months and -11.30% over the last 12 months.