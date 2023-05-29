English
    Galaxy Agrico Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 12.29% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Agrico Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 12.29% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 326.52% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 28.03 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.30% returns over the last 6 months and -11.30% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Agrico Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.681.501.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.681.501.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.09--0.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.20-0.07-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.580.46
    Depreciation0.140.160.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.991.080.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-0.260.07
    Other Income-0.030.180.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.080.09
    Interest0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-0.100.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.27-0.100.09
    Tax-0.10-0.020.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.17-0.08-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.17-0.08-0.04
    Equity Share Capital2.732.732.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-0.30-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.62-0.30-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-0.30-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.62-0.30-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Agrico #Galaxy Agrico Exports #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am