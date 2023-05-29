Galaxy Agrico Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore, up 12.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Agrico Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 12.29% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 326.52% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 28.03 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.30% returns over the last 6 months and -11.30% over the last 12 months.
|Galaxy Agrico Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.68
|1.50
|1.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.68
|1.50
|1.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.09
|--
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.58
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.16
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|1.08
|0.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.26
|0.07
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.18
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.08
|0.09
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.10
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.10
|0.09
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.02
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-0.08
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-0.08
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|2.73
|2.73
|2.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.30
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.30
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.30
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.30
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited