Galaxy Agrico Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Agrico Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2022 down 7.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 109.77% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 69.35% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.

Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 31.60 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 95.67% returns over the last 6 months

Galaxy Agrico Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.49 1.44 1.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.49 1.44 1.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 -- 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 -0.04 -0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.46 0.50 0.45
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.90 1.02 0.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -0.14 0.39
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 -0.14 0.51
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.09 -0.14 0.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.09 -0.14 0.50
Tax 0.13 0.01 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.15 0.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.15 0.41
Equity Share Capital 2.73 2.73 2.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.55 1.50
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.55 1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.55 1.50
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.55 1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

