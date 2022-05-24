Galaxy Agrico Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Agrico Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2022 down 7.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 109.77% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 69.35% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.
Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 31.60 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 95.67% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Galaxy Agrico Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.49
|1.44
|1.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.49
|1.44
|1.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|--
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.50
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.90
|1.02
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.14
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.14
|0.51
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.14
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|-0.14
|0.50
|Tax
|0.13
|0.01
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.15
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.15
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|2.73
|2.73
|2.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.55
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.55
|1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.55
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.55
|1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited