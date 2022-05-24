Galaxy Agrico Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2022 down 7.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 109.77% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 69.35% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.

Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 31.60 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 95.67% returns over the last 6 months