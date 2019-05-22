Galaxy Agrico Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, down 15.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Agrico Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in March 2019 down 15.13% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 299.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.
Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 17.40 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.06% returns over the last 6 months and -48.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Galaxy Agrico Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.28
|1.23
|1.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.28
|1.23
|1.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.05
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.32
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.89
|0.92
|0.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.08
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.05
|0.02
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.05
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|-0.05
|0.01
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.05
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.05
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|2.73
|2.73
|2.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.19
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.19
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.19
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.19
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited