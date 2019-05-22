Galaxy Agrico Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, down 15.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in March 2019 down 15.13% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 299.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 17.40 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -48.06% returns over the last 6 months and -48.06% over the last 12 months.