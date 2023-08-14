Galaxy Agrico Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 21.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in June 2023 down 21.74% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 522.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 110.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 22.86 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.76% returns over the last 12 months.