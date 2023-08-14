English
    Galaxy Agrico Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 21.74% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Agrico Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in June 2023 down 21.74% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 522.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 110.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 22.86 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.76% returns over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Agrico Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.301.681.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.301.681.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.09--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.20-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.480.51
    Depreciation0.130.140.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.980.991.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.22-0.02
    Other Income0.10-0.030.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.250.06
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.270.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.270.05
    Tax-0.01-0.100.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.170.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.170.04
    Equity Share Capital2.732.732.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-0.620.13
    Diluted EPS-0.56-0.620.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-0.620.13
    Diluted EPS-0.56-0.620.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Agrico #Galaxy Agrico Exports #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

