Galaxy Agrico Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, down 8.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 8.78% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 94.05% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 72.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

Galaxy Agrico EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in June 2021.

Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 31.85 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months