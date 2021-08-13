Galaxy Agrico Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 177.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2021 up 177.74% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 1047.55% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021 up 2233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Galaxy Agrico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2020.

Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 10.45 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)