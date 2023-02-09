Galaxy Agrico Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 3.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.95% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 45.66% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.