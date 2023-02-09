 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Galaxy Agrico Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 3.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Agrico Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.95% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 45.66% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Galaxy Agrico Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.50 0.88 1.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.50 0.88 1.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.01 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 0.02 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.58 0.41 0.50
Depreciation 0.16 0.13 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.08 0.72 1.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 -0.41 -0.14
Other Income 0.18 0.21 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.20 -0.14
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 -0.21 -0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 -0.21 -0.14
Tax -0.02 -0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 -0.20 -0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 -0.20 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 2.73 2.73 2.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -0.72 -0.55
Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.72 -0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -0.72 -0.55
Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.72 -0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited