    Galaxy Agrico Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 3.95% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Agrico Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.95% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 45.66% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Galaxy Agrico Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.500.881.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.500.881.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.01--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.02-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.410.50
    Depreciation0.160.130.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.080.721.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.41-0.14
    Other Income0.180.210.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.20-0.14
    Interest0.020.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.10-0.21-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.21-0.14
    Tax-0.02-0.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.08-0.20-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.08-0.20-0.15
    Equity Share Capital2.732.732.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.72-0.55
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.72-0.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.72-0.55
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.72-0.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
