Galaxy Agrico Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 3.95% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Agrico Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.95% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 45.66% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 23.00 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.09% returns over the last 6 months and -17.86% over the last 12 months.
|Galaxy Agrico Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.50
|0.88
|1.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.50
|0.88
|1.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.01
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.02
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.41
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.13
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.08
|0.72
|1.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.41
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.21
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.20
|-0.14
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.21
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|-0.21
|-0.14
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-0.20
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-0.20
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|2.73
|2.73
|2.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.72
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.72
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.72
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.72
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited