Galaxy Agrico Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 6.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in December 2021 up 6.87% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 down 181.59% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 115.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 32.60 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 227.31% returns over the last 6 months and 317.41% over the last 12 months.