Galaxy Agrico Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 108.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2020 up 108.66% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 145.28% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 189.66% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

Galaxy Agrico EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2019.

Galaxy Agrico shares closed at 8.20 on February 04, 2021 (BSE)