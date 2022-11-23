English
    Galada Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 31.16% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galada Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 31.16% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 332.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 86.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    Galada Finance shares closed at 15.00 on November 17, 2022 (BSE)

    Galada Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.200.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.200.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.050.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.070.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.030.13
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.030.14
    Interest0.080.090.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.060.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.060.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.060.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.060.03
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.200.09
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.200.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.200.09
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.200.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:55 pm