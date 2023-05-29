Galada Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 16.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 16.69% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 206.02% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 157.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Galada Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

Galada Finance shares closed at 11.20 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.12% returns over the last 6 months