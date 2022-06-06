Galada Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 24.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 24.07% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 223.95% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 65% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Galada Finance shares closed at 16.95 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)