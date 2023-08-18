Galada Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.21 0.29 0.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.21 0.29 0.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.04 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.00 0.05 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.08 0.07 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.13 0.03 Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.16 0.03 Interest 0.07 0.06 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.10 -0.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.10 -0.06 Tax 0.00 0.02 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.08 -0.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.08 -0.06 Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 0.28 -0.20 Diluted EPS 0.02 0.28 -0.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 0.28 -0.20 Diluted EPS 0.02 0.28 -0.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited