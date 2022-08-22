 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Galada Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 28.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galada Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 28.95% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 76.45% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Galada Finance shares closed at 19.60 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.12% returns over the last 6 months

Galada Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.25 0.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.25 0.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.05 -0.06 0.06
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.19 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.05 -0.13
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.06 -0.13
Interest 0.09 0.11 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -0.05 -0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 -0.05 -0.25
Tax -- 0.03 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.08 -0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.08 -0.26
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.27 -0.87
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.27 -0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.27 -0.87
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.27 -0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 22, 2022 10:22 am
