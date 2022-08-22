Galada Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 28.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 28.95% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 76.45% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Galada Finance shares closed at 19.60 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.12% returns over the last 6 months