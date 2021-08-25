Galada Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 38.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2021 up 38.7% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 down 8525.81% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 down 192.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Galada Finance shares closed at 15.20 on August 20, 2021 (BSE)