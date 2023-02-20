 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Galada Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 8.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galada Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 8.31% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 52.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Galada Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 0.20 0.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 0.20 0.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.03
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.03 0.00 -0.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.13 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.01 0.17
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.01 0.17
Interest 0.07 0.08 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 -0.06 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.08 -0.06 0.05
Tax 0.02 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 -0.06 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 -0.06 0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 -0.21 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.22 -0.21 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 -0.21 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.22 -0.21 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited