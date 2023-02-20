Galada Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 8.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 8.31% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 52.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.