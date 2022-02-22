Galada Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 23.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 23.92% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 143.61% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Galada Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2020.

Galada Finance shares closed at 16.05 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)