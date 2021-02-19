Galada Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 25% Y-o-Y
February 19, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galada Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 1639.68% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.
Galada Finance shares closed at 10.71 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months
|Galada Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.18
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.18
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.05
|0.12
|Interest
|0.08
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.04
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|-0.04
|0.02
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.04
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.04
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.14
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.14
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.14
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.14
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
