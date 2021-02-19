Galada Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 1639.68% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Galada Finance shares closed at 10.71 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months