    Galactico Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore, up 11.93% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Galactico Corporate Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore in June 2023 up 11.93% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 up 0.53% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 up 5.3% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

    Galactico Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    Galactico Corp shares closed at 8.59 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -77.15% over the last 12 months.

    Galactico Corporate Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.6516.675.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.6516.675.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.893.393.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.54--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.87-0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.141.470.96
    Depreciation0.230.230.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.621.190.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.398.990.67
    Other Income0.780.420.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.169.411.07
    Interest0.160.160.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.009.250.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.009.250.90
    Tax0.261.920.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.747.330.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.747.330.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.747.330.74
    Equity Share Capital14.9014.9014.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.490.19
    Diluted EPS0.050.490.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.490.19
    Diluted EPS0.050.490.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

