Galactico Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore, up 11.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore in June 2023 up 11.93% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 up 0.53% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 up 5.3% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

Galactico Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

Galactico Corp shares closed at 8.59 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -77.15% over the last 12 months.