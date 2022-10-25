Gala Global Prd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.26 crore, down 11.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.26 crore in September 2022 down 11.21% from Rs. 16.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 50.76% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 down 21.32% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

Gala Global Prd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 21.90 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.52% returns over the last 6 months and -33.23% over the last 12 months.