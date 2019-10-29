Gala Global Prd Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.82 crore, up 0.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.82 crore in September 2019 up 0.35% from Rs. 30.71 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2019 down 17.44% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2019 down 13.89% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2018.

Gala Global Prd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2018.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 94.10 on October 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given 45.33% returns over the last 6 months and 153.98% over the last 12 months.