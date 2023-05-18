Gala Global Prd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.53 crore, down 53.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.53 crore in March 2023 down 53.1% from Rs. 65.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 265.38% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 216.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 8.63 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -55.74% returns over the last 6 months and -76.09% over the last 12 months.