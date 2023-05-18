Gala Global Prd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.53 crore, down 53.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gala Global Products Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.53 crore in March 2023 down 53.1% from Rs. 65.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 265.38% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 216.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
Gala Global Prd shares closed at 8.63 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -55.74% returns over the last 6 months and -76.09% over the last 12 months.
|Gala Global Products Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.53
|15.91
|65.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.53
|15.91
|65.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.06
|20.36
|65.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.73
|-5.54
|-2.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.18
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|0.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|0.84
|0.93
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.15
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|0.99
|1.03
|Interest
|0.24
|0.39
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.56
|0.59
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.56
|0.59
|0.67
|Tax
|-0.39
|0.17
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|0.42
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|0.42
|0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|27.29
|27.29
|27.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.08
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.08
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.08
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.08
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited