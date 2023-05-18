English
    Gala Global Prd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.53 crore, down 53.1% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gala Global Products Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.53 crore in March 2023 down 53.1% from Rs. 65.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 down 265.38% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 216.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    Gala Global Prd shares closed at 8.63 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -55.74% returns over the last 6 months and -76.09% over the last 12 months.

    Gala Global Products Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.5315.9165.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.5315.9165.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.0620.3665.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.73-5.54-2.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.180.44
    Depreciation0.050.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.370.840.93
    Other Income0.040.150.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.330.991.03
    Interest0.240.390.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.560.590.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.560.590.67
    Tax-0.390.17-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.170.420.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.170.420.71
    Equity Share Capital27.2927.2927.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.210.080.13
    Diluted EPS-0.210.080.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.210.080.13
    Diluted EPS-0.210.080.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 03:10 pm