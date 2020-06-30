Gala Global Prd Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.81 crore, down 47.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.81 crore in March 2020 down 47.6% from Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020 down 238.16% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 down 136.36% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2019.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 58.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -26.84% returns over the last 6 months and -15.63% over the last 12 months.