Gala Global Prd Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.81 crore, down 47.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gala Global Products Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.81 crore in March 2020 down 47.6% from Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020 down 238.16% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 down 136.36% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2019.
Gala Global Prd shares closed at 58.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -26.84% returns over the last 6 months and -15.63% over the last 12 months.
|Gala Global Products Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.81
|22.70
|16.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.81
|22.70
|16.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.88
|23.38
|16.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.79
|-3.39
|-2.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.35
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.42
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.52
|0.85
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.53
|1.09
|1.43
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|1.17
|1.47
|Interest
|0.34
|0.30
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.40
|0.87
|1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.40
|0.87
|1.21
|Tax
|-0.44
|0.14
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|0.73
|0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|0.73
|0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|27.29
|27.29
|27.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.13
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am