Gala Global Prd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.78 crore, up 88.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gala Global Products Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.78 crore in June 2022 up 88.49% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 26.25% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022 up 21.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

Gala Global Prd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2021.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 93.45 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 180.21% returns over the last 6 months and 178.13% over the last 12 months.

Gala Global Products Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.78 65.11 12.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.78 65.11 12.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.18 65.69 0.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -2.89 10.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.44 0.36
Depreciation 0.05 0.07 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.86 0.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.02 0.93 0.75
Other Income 0.03 0.09 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.04 1.03 0.81
Interest 0.54 0.36 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.50 0.67 0.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.50 0.67 0.66
Tax 0.13 -0.04 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 0.71 0.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 0.71 0.50
Equity Share Capital 27.29 27.29 27.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 0.13 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.09 0.13 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 0.13 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.09 0.13 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

