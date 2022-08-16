Gala Global Prd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.78 crore, up 88.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.78 crore in June 2022 up 88.49% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 26.25% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022 up 21.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

Gala Global Prd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2021.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 93.45 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 180.21% returns over the last 6 months and 178.13% over the last 12 months.